Courts: Murray man arrested for sexually abusing young teen since she was 8

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Murray man has been charged after police said he has sexually abused a young teen multiple times since she was 8 years old.

According to booking records, Adam Tran was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a $500,007 warrant after a 13-year-old girl came forward and said he has been abusing her for years.

Charging documents state the girl told police the incidents have happened multiple times and started when she caught him watching pornography.

She told detectives he raped her and when she told him it hurt he told her “she would get used to it and it wouldn’t hurt anymore,” according to documents.

Tran has been charged with eight first degree felony counts including rape of a child (x2), sodomy of a child (x4) and aggravated sexual abuse of a child (x2). If convicted he faces 25-years to life in prison.

A background check shows no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

