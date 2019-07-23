Courts: Man who sexually abused young girl in 2004, charged for downloading hundreds of images of child pornography

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in 2004 was recently charged for downloading hundreds of pictures of child pornography.

According to charging documents, parole agents visited the home of 47-year-old John Travis Raines in March and discovered several files of child pornography showing nude girls ages 8-12 on his phone.

Agents said one image showed a young girl being raped by adult men, documents state.

Agents found hundreds of additional images of child pornography on his hard drive. Several of the images had been manipulated to show a different face on the bodies of the children depicted, according to documents.

Raines told the agent he had edited the face of his former girlfriend onto the pictures of the naked young girls but during the course of the investigation, agents discovered the face he had edited onto the child porn was the face of his former child victim.

Raines now faces 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was transported back to the Utah State Prison.

Court documents show Raines was originally charged in 2004 with two counts first-degree felony rape of a child, two counts felony sodomy of a child and two counts first-degree felony attempted sexual assault of a child for the assaults that took place in 1998.

Raines pleaded guilty to the two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child and the other four charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 3 years to life at the Utah State Prison in June of 2004. He was granted parole in March 2015 and placed on the sex offender registry.

While incarcerated, he was convicted of felony assault of a prisoner in 2012.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Internet Crimes Against Children:

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

What others are reading: