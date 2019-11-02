Prosecutors moving forward in murder trail for Layton mother accused of killing her 2 children in 2010

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Prosecutors in Layton are moving forward with the murder trial of Sun Cha Warhola, the Layton mother accused of killing her two children in 2010 .

As stated in court documents, Sun Cha Warhola was ruled competent to stand trial back in May and a preliminary hearing has been set for December 2.

Since 2011, Sun Cha Warhola, now 53, has been living at the Utah State Hospital, unable to be held accountable for allegedly strangling her two children, ages 7 and 8.

In a ruling in 2nd District Court in Farmington in May, Warhola’s competency was restored and she has since been booked into the Davis County Jail.

In September 2010, police found the bodies of the woman’s 7-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son in the bedroom of a home located near 2100 North 3300 East in Layton.

According to a report from Layton police, Kenneth Warhola returned home from work and tried to enter his son’s room, but found the door barricaded from the inside.

After he could not locate the home telephone, police say Kenneth went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Police say officers responded to the home where they found the children, along with their mother, in James’s bedroom. According to police, crime scene investigators found evidence suggesting that the children had been strangled.

Warhola faces two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

