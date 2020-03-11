‘Diesel Brothers’ to pay over $851K for Utah air pollution

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A federal judge ordered custom truck makers from the television show “Diesel Brothers” to pay more than $851,000 to the U.S. government and a Utah county for air pollution.

The judge issued the to David “Diesel Dave” Kiley, David “Heavy D” Sparks and other defendants in the case Friday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The defendants must pay $761,451 to the federal government and $90,000 to Davis County, the judge ruled.

The judge last year found the “Diesel Brothers” violated the Clean Air Act and Utah law by removing pollution control devices from trucks that were modified as part of their television show.

The cost may increase after the judge allowed Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, the plaintiff in the case, to submit attorney fees for the defendants to pay.

Attorneys for the organization previously told the judge they had fees of $1.2 million, according to Cole Cannon, an attorney for Kiley and Sparks.

The men have not decided whether to appeal, Cannon said.

The case was filed over about two dozen trucks and it is “regretful” more of the money will not go to clean-air projects in Utah, Cannon said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah based reality show Diesel Brothers were found in violation of the Utah Clean Air Act on Tuesday in federal court, according to court documents.

The violations included illegally removing pollution control equipment from diesel trucks, illegally installing emission control defeat parts into diesel trucks, illegally selling diesel vehicles with those defeat parts, illegally selling those defeat parts and illegally operating diesel vehicles in Utah without emission control equipment installed.

According to a press release by the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE), the Diesel Brothers claimed the excess emissions from their trucks were a “drop in the ocean” compared to emissions from all other pollution sources along the Wasatch Front, but the courts disagreed.

“The court’s ruling confirms that citizens and Utah’s vehicle emission testing programs can work together to stop the tampering of emission controls in motor vehicles,” said Reed Zars, attorney for UPHE. “When tampered vehicles like the ones, in this case, emit 30 to 40 times the pollution of stock vehicles, it only takes 2-3% of these monster emitters to double the emissions from the entire fleet. This is why the court’s decision is not just a win for citizen enforcement of the law, but a win for cleaner, healthier air.”

Dr. Brian Moench, UPHE President said diesel emissions are a major contributor to air pollution in every city, and they are uniquely toxic to human health. Click here to read the letter sent to Diesel Brothers on behalf of UPHE>

You can read the full court documents here.

ABC4 has reached out to The Discovery Channel for comment from them or Diesel Brothers and as soon as we receive their statement, it will be added to this article.