Court trials to start with new COVID-19 protocols in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After almost of year of altered protocols, Utah courts are preparing to start 2021 with new requirements and best practices in place.

A standing order for the Eighth Judicial District says virtual hearings will be the main method for court attendance. This order will remain in effect “until modified by the Court.”

Under the order, attorneys must appear for each hearing by video, unless they file a motion and proposed order requesting an audio-only appearance. Parties and witnesses must also appear by video.

Those that are unable to are to attend the hearing at the courthouse using a workstation.

Evidence must also be submitted to the judge.

An order signed in October extended the suspension of in-person oral arguments and meetings through March 31, 2021.