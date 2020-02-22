Court overturns conviction for accomplice in Sgt. Cory Wride’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman convicted of aggravated murder for the death of Utah County Sgt. Cory Wride in 2014 will get another trial.

The Utah Supreme Court reversed the aggravated murder conviction for Meagan Grunwald.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride was shot and killed in Juab County in 2014.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in a 60-page opinion released Friday that there is a reasonable possibility the jury would not have found Grunwald guilty if there hadn’t been inaccurate instructions and definitions of how the state defines the word “accomplice.” Justice Thomas Lee dissented.

He wrote that “our confidence in the guilty verdict is undermined.”

In January 2014, Grunwald and her boyfriend Jose Garcia-Jauregui stole a woman’s car and when law enforcement got involved, a gunfight ensued resulting in the death of Wride and Garcia-Jauregui.

In July 2015, Grunwald was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison with the chance of parole for her involvement in the death of Sgt. Wride and the attempted murder of Utah County Deputy Greg Sherwood.

