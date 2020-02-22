Court overturns conviction for accomplice in Sgt. Cory Wride’s death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman convicted of aggravated murder for the death of Utah County Sgt. Cory Wride in 2014 will get another trial.

The Utah Supreme Court reversed the aggravated murder conviction for Meagan Grunwald.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride was shot and killed in Juab County in 2014.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant wrote in a 60-page opinion released Friday that there is a reasonable possibility the jury would not have found Grunwald guilty if there hadn’t been inaccurate instructions and definitions of how the state defines the word “accomplice.”  Justice Thomas Lee dissented.

He wrote that “our confidence in the guilty verdict is undermined.”

In January 2014, Grunwald and her boyfriend Jose Garcia-Jauregui stole a woman’s car and when law enforcement got involved, a gunfight ensued resulting in the death of Wride and Garcia-Jauregui.

In July 2015, Grunwald was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison with the chance of parole for her involvement in the death of Sgt. Wride and the attempted murder of Utah County Deputy Greg Sherwood.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland"

U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'

Thumbnail for the video titled "U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'"

Costco to ban non-members from food court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco to ban non-members from food court"

WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon"

Five Tips To Pick The Right College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Five Tips To Pick The Right College"

Infant sleeper recalled due to suffocation risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infant sleeper recalled due to suffocation risk"
More Video News

Don't Miss