‘Courageous conversation’: Lack of foster parents could lead to more trafficking of Utah children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah is facing a severe shortage of foster parents meaning that thousands of children are growing up without a secure, loving home.

On Wednesday, Open Arms Youth and Adult Services held their monthly training session for prospective foster parents. To qualify to take a foster child into your home, you must be 21 or older, employed, and able to pass a background check.

Officials say that a lack of homes for these kids can lead them into the hands of human traffickers as teenagers or young adults.

“Human trafficking, 20 percent of it is children who were in foster care that didn’t have the opportunity to be placed in a loving home and have the atmosphere of caring,” Open Arms’ Communications Manager Tevita Sekeni told ABC4 News. “We are part of this courageous conversation with our state and national leaders to fight this issue.”

Open Arms works with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services to match children and foster families.

“The idea of DCFS is to cater to those children that are neglected that have been abused in their household,” Sekeni said. “So the important issue for becoming a foster parent is to insure that these kids can transition into a loving home.”

For more information on foster care go to: https://dcfs.utah.gov/services/foster-care/

To learn more about Open Arms Youth & Adult Services, go to: https://www.openarmsyas.org/