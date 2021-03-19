Couple rescued after becoming stranded in car on Wasatch Co. snowmobile trail

SOAPSTONE BASIN, Utah (ABC4) – Wasatch County Search & Rescue is urging Utahns to not use cars to travel on snowmobile trails after two stranded adults had to be rescued.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Wasatch County SAR says they were called to a report of a stranded couple in their car.

Rescuers found them about two miles up the Soapstone snowmobile trail.

Two teams of tracked vehicles were deployed to locate the individuals and transport them back to the highway.

Wasatch SAR says they aren’t legally allowed to hook onto and attempt to tow a private vehicle, the couple was transported back to the trailhead.