Couple arrested with over 80 pounds of meth in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a Denver couple was arrested with over 80 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of their car on Saturday.

According to a probable cause statement, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car after it was spotted driving with an expired registration on I-15 at mile marker 7.

Deputies spoke with the two people inside the vehicle, Tyler Rowland Bowers, 29 and Felicia Ramona Buckley, 38, who told the deputies that the car was a rental car and that they had been in California and were driving back to their home in Denver.

Deputy asked Bowers for his drivers’ license which he was unable to provide. Rather than holding up his driver’s license, Bowers held up a “large cocktail style drink” and said that Buckley had been drinking.

Officials then said another deputy showed up and as he approached the car reported he smelled marijuana.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana and marijuana joints in the car, a probable cause statement said.

The back seat of the car was then searched, leading deputies to find “a soda can that had a brown tar substance on it,” officials said.

The substance was later tested and found to be heroin.

Deputies then searched the trunk of the car and found three cardboard boxes with packages of a “white crystalized substance” found inside. A probable cause statement said that deputies found 30 packages of the crystalized substance which was tested and found to be Methamphetamine

Officials said the total amount of Methamphetamine found weighed 81 pounds.

Bowers told the deputies that he had arranged to meet someone in California to pick up the boxes. He added that he didn’t know what was inside the boxes but “thought it was likely heroin,” a probable cause statement said

Buckley told the deputies that she didn’t know anything about the methamphetamine in the trunk of the car.

Bowers and Buckley were arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.