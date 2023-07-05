(STACKER) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Utah have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Of the 3,080 bridges in the state, 64, or 2.1 percent, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.

Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

20. Davis County

Bridges in poor condition: 0.8% (1 of 121 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.0% (2,690 of 137,444 square meters of bridges)

19. Washington County

Bridges in poor condition: 1.1% (2 of 174 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.2% (162 of 105,073 square meters of bridges)

18. Carbon County

Bridges in poor condition: 1.4% (1 of 72 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.3% (79 of 28,720 square meters of bridges)

17. Millard County

Bridges in poor condition: 1.4% (1 of 69 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.7% (572 of 32,798 square meters of bridges)

16. Morgan County

Bridges in poor condition: 1.8% (1 of 55 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.7% (494 of 29,291 square meters of bridges)

15. Beaver County

Bridges in poor condition: 1.9% (1 of 54 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.3% (44 of 13,419 square meters of bridges)

14. San Juan County

Bridges in poor condition: 2.1% (1 of 47 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.3% (349 of 15,132 square meters of bridges)

13. Uintah County

Bridges in poor condition: 2.2% (2 of 92 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.3% (95 of 27,153 square meters of bridges)

12. Salt Lake County

Bridges in poor condition: 2.3% (15 of 651 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.7% (5,013 of 753,828 square meters of bridges)

11. Iron County

Bridges in poor condition: 2.9% (2 of 69 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.6% (496 of 30,832 square meters of bridges)

10. Tooele County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.0% (1 of 33 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.2% (494 of 22,395 square meters of bridges)

9. Garfield County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.2% (3 of 94 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.3% (214 of 15,875 square meters of bridges)

8. Cache County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.2% (3 of 93 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.3% (312 of 24,381 square meters of bridges)

7. Wayne County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.4% (1 of 29 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.6% (98 of 5,992 square meters of bridges)

6. Summit County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.6% (5 of 137 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.0% (553 of 54,874 square meters of bridges)

5. Wasatch County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.7% (1 of 27 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.5% (77 of 15,297 square meters of bridges)

4. Weber County

Bridges in poor condition: 3.8% (5 of 131 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.3% (1,406 of 107,179 square meters of bridges)

3. Box Elder County

Bridges in poor condition: 4.5% (8 of 176 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.1% (869 of 78,409 square meters of bridges)

2. Duchesne County

Bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (4 of 82 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.3% (513 of 22,588 square meters of bridges)

1. Rich County

Bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (3 of 20 bridges)

Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.6% (379 of 2,593 square meters of bridges)

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1