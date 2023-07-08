(STACKER) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Utah using 2022 rankings from Niche.
25. Daggett County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Population: 564
24. Summit County
- Overall Grade: A-
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: D-
- Population: 42,156
23. Wasatch County
- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: A
- Cost of living grade: D
- Population: 34,028
22. Morgan County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 12,162
21. Washington County
- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 176,533
20. Salt Lake County
- Overall Grade: A-
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 1,173,331
19. Utah County
- Overall Grade: A
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 648,265
18. Davis County
- Overall Grade: A
- Public School Grade: A
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 358,831
17. Kane County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 7,635
16. Grand County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: C-
- Population: 9,630
15. Iron County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: C
- Population: 55,839
14. Cache County
- Overall Grade: A
- Public School Grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: C
- Population: 131,703
13. Tooele County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C+
- Cost of living grade: C
- Population: 71,340
12. Weber County
- Overall Grade: B+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: C
- Population: 259,390
11. Juab County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: C
- Population: 11,648
10. Box Elder County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 56,891
9. Sanpete County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 28,458
8. Duchesne County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 19,651
7. Uintah County
- Overall Grade: C
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 35,488
6. Beaver County
- Overall Grade: B-
- Public School Grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 6,962
5. Sevier County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: C+
- Population: 21,471
4. Carbon County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Population: 20,208
3. San Juan County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: C
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Population: 14,610
2. Millard County
- Overall Grade: B
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Population: 12,860
1. Emery County
- Overall Grade: C+
- Public School Grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B
- Population: 9,839
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1