(STACKER) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Utah using 2022 rankings from Niche.

25. Daggett County

Overall Grade: C

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: B+

Population: 564

24. Summit County

Overall Grade: A-

Public School Grade: B+

Cost of living grade: D-

Population: 42,156

23. Wasatch County

Overall Grade: B+

Public School Grade: A

Cost of living grade: D

Population: 34,028

22. Morgan County

Overall Grade: B-

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 12,162

21. Washington County

Overall Grade: B+

Public School Grade: B+

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 176,533

20. Salt Lake County

Overall Grade: A-

Public School Grade: B-

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 1,173,331

19. Utah County

Overall Grade: A

Public School Grade: B+

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 648,265

18. Davis County

Overall Grade: A

Public School Grade: A

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 358,831

17. Kane County

Overall Grade: B

Public School Grade: A-

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 7,635

16. Grand County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: C

Cost of living grade: C-

Population: 9,630

15. Iron County

Overall Grade: B

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: C

Population: 55,839

14. Cache County

Overall Grade: A

Public School Grade: A+

Cost of living grade: C

Population: 131,703

13. Tooele County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: C+

Cost of living grade: C

Population: 71,340

12. Weber County

Overall Grade: B+

Public School Grade: B-

Cost of living grade: C

Population: 259,390

11. Juab County

Overall Grade: C

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: C

Population: 11,648

10. Box Elder County

Overall Grade: B-

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 56,891

9. Sanpete County

Overall Grade: B-

Public School Grade: B-

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 28,458

8. Duchesne County

Overall Grade: C

Public School Grade: C

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 19,651

7. Uintah County

Overall Grade: C

Public School Grade: C

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 35,488

6. Beaver County

Overall Grade: B-

Public School Grade: B+

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 6,962

5. Sevier County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: B-

Cost of living grade: C+

Population: 21,471

4. Carbon County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: B-

Population: 20,208

3. San Juan County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: C

Cost of living grade: B-

Population: 14,610

2. Millard County

Overall Grade: B

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: B-

Population: 12,860

1. Emery County

Overall Grade: C+

Public School Grade: B

Cost of living grade: B

Population: 9,839

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1