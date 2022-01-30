UTAH (Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 25 reached 870,916 COVID-19-related deaths and 72 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 40.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 24, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#29. Daggett County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,895 (37 total cases)

— 84.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (611 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#28. Uintah County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,917 (1,757 total cases)

— 80.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (17 total deaths)

— 61.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (14,294 fully vaccinated)

— 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#27. Duchesne County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,104 (1,217 total cases)

— 76.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (9 total deaths)

— 64.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (8,389 fully vaccinated)

— 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#26. Kane County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,204 (647 total cases)

— 68.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (5 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (3,814 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#25. Garfield County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (466 total cases)

— 64.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (10 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (2,747 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#24. Iron County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (5,374 total cases)

— 62.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)

— 54.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (23,751 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#23. Beaver County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,237 (754 total cases)

— 56.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (7 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,043 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#22. Washington County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (20,522 total cases)

— 55.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (204 total deaths)

— 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (87,626 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#21. Wayne County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (13 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,058 (354 total cases)

— 49.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (1,457 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#20. Grand County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 902 (88 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,222 (2,070 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (6 total deaths)

— 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (6,340 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#19. Juab County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 907 (109 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,812 (2,501 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (21 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (4,319 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#18. Sanpete County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,038 (321 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,950 (6,791 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (51 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (12,078 fully vaccinated)

— 35.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#17. Millard County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (150 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,436 (2,827 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (32 total deaths)

— 92.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (5,662 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#16. Sevier County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (267 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,947 (4,745 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (23 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (9,104 fully vaccinated)

— 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#15. Piute County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (20 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,391 (272 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (5 total deaths)

— 168.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (566 fully vaccinated)

— 36.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#14. Morgan County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,551 (188 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,455 (2,480 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (13 total deaths)

— 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (6,162 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#13. Carbon County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,657 (339 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,269 (4,557 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (42 total deaths)

— 62.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (9,554 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#12. San Juan County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,829 (280 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,524 (3,448 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (47 total deaths)

— 143.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (9,227 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#11. Rich County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,014 (50 new cases, +2,400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,170 (327 total cases)

— 48.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (3 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (1,227 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#10. Emery County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,018 (202 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,113 (2,214 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (25 total deaths)

— 98.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (4,390 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#9. Summit County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,147 (905 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,138 (12,280 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (19 total deaths)

— 64.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (35,620 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#8. Weber County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,183 (5,680 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,907 (62,209 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (373 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (149,262 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#7. Salt Lake County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,483 (28,818 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,481 (307,295 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (1,407 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (763,746 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#6. Davis County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,500 (8,887 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,659 (87,658 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (336 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (224,246 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Utah

#5. Tooele County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,595 (1,875 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,629 (18,519 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (88 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (39,692 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#4. Utah County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,602 (16,552 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,505 (181,360 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (697 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (336,257 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#3. Wasatch County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,675 (912 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,172 (9,604 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (33 total deaths)

— 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (19,564 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#2. Box Elder County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,828 (1,585 new cases, +421% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,287 (12,491 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (108 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (27,579 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah

#1. Cache County, UT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,779 (4,848 new cases, +387% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,219 (32,353 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (90 total deaths)

— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (70,333 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah