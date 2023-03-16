BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) — Brighton Ski Resort is one of America’s snowiest ski resorts, and they are almost at 700″ this year.

According to Brighton’s Snow Report, they are at 699″ to date this year. In the last 48 hours, they have gotten 20.” Since the resort closed at 4 p.m. on March 16, they got another inch. They’re just 1″ away from 700″.

At Brighton, as of March 16, they have 65 out of their 66 runs open, 7 out of 8 lifts open, and all four parks open.

See how the other ski resorts in Utah compare to Brighton in this chart, according to a snow report from ski Utah.

You can ski at Brighton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an all-day pass. You can also get a 7-hour pass, which is available only on days night skiing is open, and you ski any 7 hours you want. Then there is a 4-hour pass that starts anytime after noon, and you can see 4 hours from the start of your first scan.

For those who want extra savings, but want more time, you can do night skiing when it’s open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., for $50-70 dollars. You can also purchase a learner’s pass, which is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with access to Majestic and Explorer lifts and also ranges from $50-70 dollars.

You can visit Brighton’s website for more information.