SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council voted unanimously on Monday to prohibit mining within the Wasatch Foothills and Canyons Overlay Zone.

The vote amended the existing ordinance to prohibit mineral extraction within the canyons.

Just three weeks ago, more than 20,000 people signed a petition opposing the proposed mining. Citizens told ABC4 that the mine would blow dust into Salt Lake County, negatively impacting the air quality.

Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (HEAL) released a statement on the decision made Tuesday.

“HEAL Utah supports the recent decision from The Salt Lake County Council to amend current ordinances, halting further development of the proposed Parley’s Canyon Mine. The mining operations and increased traffic would have caused an increase in harmful air pollution via poorly regulated fugitive dust and emissions that we could not afford. This carefully considered decision will prevent that. We thank the Salt Lake County Council for putting the health of communities over profit and applaud the leadership of organizations like Save Our Canyons and Save Parleys Canyon, who helped mobilize the community to protect our environment and our health.” Lexi Tuddenham, Executive director of HEAL Utah.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson also applauded the council’s decision to prohibit mining in the canyons.

“The amendment supported by the County Council today seeks to eliminate mining and mineral extraction in the Wasatch Canyons. Salt Lake County understands the need to preserve our Wasatch range for residents to enjoy today and in the future. Further, mining impacts our water and air quality which are vital to the health of our community,” said Mayor Wilson.