Could Utah see more Jack in the Box locations?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In June, we suggested a few restaurants and retailers we wish would come to Utah.

This included some ideas based on conversations with the ABC4.com digital team, like Panera Bread and Pizza Ranch.

But then we asked you about some businesses you wish would come to Utah. You can see the responses we received on this post below:

One of the most recommended businesses, by far, was Jack in the Box.

The American fast-food restaurant, headquartered in San Diego, already has three locations in southern Utah – St. George, Washington, and Cedar City. If you’re outside of Utah, don’t worry – you can find a Jack in the Box location in 20 other states.

When asked what it would take to bring more locations to the Beehive State, a spokesperson shared this statement with ABC4.com:

Following the relaunch of our franchise development program earlier this year, we are aggressively seeking expansion in current and new markets and that includes Utah. We’ll have more to share on our plans to grow in Utah in the very near future.

It is currently unclear on which Utah cities Jack in the Box aims to tap into.

According to a report from QSR Magazine, the company believes it is capable of adding another 1,500 stores in its existing 21 states and more than 2,250 locations in the 29 states it has not reached yet.

In the future, Jack in the Box reports the potential to add 76 locations in Utah alone. For more on Jack in the Box’s push to 6,000 locations, click here.