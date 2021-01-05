Could Thompson Kamara’s death have been prevented?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The person who shot Thompson Kamara remains at-large as Salt Lake City Police continue to investigate.

The 21-year-old and another person were shot outside of the Corner Stop convenience store just minutes before midnight on December 30th.

A memorial grows to Kamara outside of the the establishment.

On Tuesday, ABC4 visited the store asking the owner or manager to comment on the shooting. We were refused.

But, back in late October, ABC4 spoke with a concerned citizen who lives in the neighborhood.

“You see people bringing in things like duffel bags and briefcases, even garbage bags. I just wonder, why would you bring those things into the store?”

At that time it from their concerns the store, which sells vape and tobacco products as well as snacks, was a front for drug dealing.

“I don’t think most of them are from our neighborhood. We had corner stores in there before, and most people that would go to the store would walk because they lived in the vicinity.”

The allegation came a month after a stray bullet narrowly missed a nine-year-old girl after traveling through her bedroom window.

The shots fired were allegedly from an upset customer from the store who was asked to move his car for blocking a driveway.

“The bullet went through the little girl’s window, and through her stuff animal.”

In an email provided to ABC4 from Salt Lake City Police, it shows back in August “SLCPD officers were “aware of multiple crimes” taking place at the store.”

An October 15th email from police reads, “police conducted an operation today at Corner Stop where employees were cited for criminal behavior.”

And, in an email ABC4 sent to Salt Lake City Police just 15 days later police wrote, “we are aware of several instances which have occurred near this address.”

“This is an issue we need to take care of,” said the concerned citizen.

For this report, ABC4 did reach out to Salt Lake City Police for an update on the investigation into Kamara’s death.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

The latest update reveals police are looking for a man driving a dark or black Nissan Altima that was driving on Hampton Avenue heading towards 200 East just before midnight on December 30th.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 801-743-7000.