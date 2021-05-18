Could large fines be on the horizon for unruly airline passengers?

A Delta Airlines Boeing 737 (front) passes another Delta Airlines Boeing 777 (back) on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport, September 16, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – This week, the Federal Aviation Administration is proposing large fines for unruly airline passengers as the FAA chief claims there’s an alarming increase in these incidents happening across the country.

A large majority of those incidents are people refusing to wear masks on planes, according to the FAA. Even with the CDC recommendations stating that you don’t have to wear a mask indoors if you’re fully vaccinated, it is still federal law to wear a mask on all forms of public transportation, including airplanes.

According to ABC News, the FAA proposed its largest fine to a passenger this year, $52,500, for a man who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face and tried to open the cockpit door. The agency has proposed almost $350,000 in total fines to unruly passengers since January.

“We have seen an alarming increase in the rate over the last few months, and it’s something that we need to get under control,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told ABC News’ Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez. “This is something that we should all be concerned about.”

Airlines have referred more than 1,300 cases of unruly passenger reports to the FAA. The agency has identified violations in 350 of those cases.

