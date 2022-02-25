SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. will impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials announced Friday, and the F.B.I. has reportedly been warning small businesses nationwide to guard against cyber attacks.

Rod Buhler is an associate professor of cyber security at Salt Lake Community College.

“If the internet goes down, we’re all in trouble,” said Buhler.

He says recent cyber attacks in the United States have helped motivate businesses to take cyber security seriously. But now is the perfect time for all of us to do what we can to keep our information secure.

One tip Buhler has? Change all of your passwords.

“There’s databases out there full of passwords that have been attacked and hacked. Just waiting to be used. So, if you go change your password, you no longer are that low-hanging fruit that they can go after,” said Buhler.

“So go change your passwords, even on your bank account or other accounts, and add two-factor authentication. Those two things really keep you rather safe,” added Buhler.

Professor Buhler’s “Seven Security Rules,” as he calls them, are as follows:

Freeze your credit Start all communications Keep your phone number private Never use debit cards Never, ever use public wifi Use 2 Factor Authentication Create strong passwords

Freezing credit, he says, is critical — and it can be done by contacting the major credit bureaus. It’s free, he says, so don’t get tricked into paying money if you’re diverted to a website that wants to charge you.

“They’re going to try and take out a new credit card or a new loan, something to take your future money. So go freeze your credit, and once you freeze it, it’s given a strong password and you can unfreeze it really easy,” said Buhler.