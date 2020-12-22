Cougar spotted in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful residents got a good reminder Monday morning, Utah is cougar country.

A mountain lion was spotted going through folk’s back yards, and it was all caught on camera.

“I spoiled my wife’s Christmas surprise because she apparently had ordered us a mountain lion for Christmas,” says Bountiful resident Rich Day.

Day says it was around 7:30 a.m. Monday his cameras captured a cougar strolling through his backyard.

“This is the first time we have ever seen a cougar,” he adds.

Courtesy Rich Day

“I wanted it to be my pet,” says his son Cohen.

Officials with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources don’t recommend doing that and say it’s smart to keep your distance from the mountain lions.

Officials say the cougar was probably looking for food, and Day agrees.

“It was, actually, following some of the deer tracks,” he says.

Officials say keep your pets indoors at night, don’t feed wildlife because that can bring a mountain lion around, and remove any dense vegetation that can be used as a hiding place.

More importantly, notify DWR if you see one of Utah’s cougars.

“We are pretty fortunate to live where we do. To be able to have the wildlife that we see,” says Day. “With it being a gift, it will be a memorable one.”