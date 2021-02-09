Cougar safety tips: Things to know if you live, recreate where cougars live

Utah (ABC4) – Utah is no stranger to cougars. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, “Utah is cougar country.”

A cougar broke through the glass to get into a Salt Lake home Tuesday. Unfortunately, cougars are often cited in Utah cities.

In an effort to keep Utahns safe from the predators, the DWR has released some cougar safety tips.

Officials say the main prey of cougars is deer, so cougars will often be spotted wherever deer are. “They will also eat elk, antelope, small mammals, and birds,” as stated by the DWR.

Below are some things the DWR says to remember if there are cougars near where you live and recreate: