Cougar caught in Draper, DWR offers safety tips

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A cougar found strolling around Draper is being relocated to the mountains.

On Saturday, Draper City Councilor Tasha Lowery shared a warning to her community, saying a cougar had been spotted in the South Mountain neighborhood.

Later in the day, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources was able to capture and tranquilizer the cougar in order to transport it into a safe space in the mountains.

In early February, a cougar broke through glass to get into a Salt Lake City home. In late December, Bountiful residents spotted a mountain lion walking through their backyards. Unfortunately, cougars are often cited in Utah cities.

In an effort to keep Utahns safe from the predators, the DWR has released some cougar safety tips.

Officials say the main prey of cougars is deer, so cougars will often be spotted wherever deer are. “They will also eat elk, antelope, small mammals, and birds,” as stated by the DWR.

Below are some things the DWR says to remember if there are cougars near where you live and recreate:

Don’t leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

As a deterrent, install outside and motion-sensitive lighting around your property.

Trim vegetation and remove woodpiles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.

Provide secure shelter for hobby farm animals such as poultry, rabbits & goats.

Do not hike or jog alone.

Travel in groups and keep everyone together including children and dogs.

Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.

Leave the area if you find a dead animal, especially deer or elk, it could be a cougar kill. The cougar may return and defend its food.

Keep a clean camp. Store food and garbage in an odor-free, locked container or hung between two trees where cougars (and bears) cannot get it.

As we enter the spring and summer months, DWR is encouraging Utahns to ensure their pets don’t chase or harass any wildlife.