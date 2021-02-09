Cougar breaks into Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A cougar broke through glass to get into a Salt Lake home, Rusty Robinson, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Central Region Wildlife Manager, confirms.

According to Robinson, an officer from the division responded to the incident. The cougar had not been seen in the area before and has not been seen since.

Neighbors have been notified of the cougar break-in, Robinson says. There is not much the division can do at this point besides respond if it is sighted again, he adds.

According to Robinson, the division has moved multiple cougars out of the same area in the past.

In late December, Bountiful residents spotted a mountain lion walking through their backyards.