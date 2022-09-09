MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Cottonwood High School has been placed on a lockout protocol, the Granite School District announced via Twitter, Friday morning.

The lockout protocol comes as a response from local law enforcement as they attempt to locate a suspect who poses a potential threat off campus in the area. All exterior doors to Cottonwood High School have been locked and the Granite School District says school is proceeding as normal inside the building.

Visitors will not be allowed on campus until the protocol is lifted.