Cottonwood Heights supports ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home’ order for Salt Lake County

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights officials are supporting the Salt Lake County health “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order that went into effect on Monday.

The order issued by Salt Lake County officials increases protections designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new order is in affect until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13 and declares the following:

Directs all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities, which includes going to work under the conditions outlined in the order.

Matches earlier county and state public health orders regarding food service operations.

Closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between people.

Closes children’s playgrounds and prohibits team sports, including pickup games, though outdoor sport courts and fields will remain open for individual and for individuals that reside in the same household. Residents are asked to responsibly enjoy recreational amenities by always maintaining 6 feet from people outside of their household.

Requires businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill employees from working; social distancing should include at least 6-feet between all people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be present under any circumstances.

Defines essential businesses that should do their best to comply with social distancing recommendations but, due to the nature of their operations, may be unable to fully comply and are therefore exempt from order enforcement. Essential businesses must still exclude ill employees from working.

Violations of this order are a Class B misdemeanor on the first offense and a Class A misdemeanor for subsequent violations. Officers will use good judgement and discretion when enforcing the order and will be mindful of people that may not yet be aware of rules especially as it relates to the number of people at gatherings and types of businesses that are required to close.

Cottonwood Heights Mayor released the following statement: