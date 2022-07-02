UTAH (ABC4) – The city of Cottonwood Heights’ insurance provider, the Utah Local Governments Trust, has decided to settle the claims of the James family in relation to the shooting of their son by a Cottonwood Heights police officer with a payment in excess of $4,000,000.

The shooting, which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Zane James, took place on May 29, 2018. The incident happened when then-officer Casey Davies was in pursuit of James following reports of two armed robberies that “left two store clerk victims traumatized.”

Investigators say James was running from police after a crash in Cottonwood Heights, and was accused of robbing the two stores with an ‘airsoft’ or toy gun loaded with BBs.

James died two days later of complications from the shooting.

A press release from the city of Cottonwood Heights states, “While the city knows no amount of money will be sufficient to assuage the loss of their son, the city hopes that this settlement brings closure for all parties.”

The city says it is important to note that nothing in the settlement admits to any wrongdoing on the part of the city or its former police officer involved in the shooting. The city states that this is, “consistent with the findings of the Salt Lake County District Attorney that Officer Davies was justified in the shooting and there were no prosecutable findings from their review.”

Furthermore, Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers says, “The city did not support the decision to settle these lawsuits, as we believed the cases in both federal and state courts were on a trajectory to be dismissed.” However, Mayor Weichers says that the city respects the Trust’s decision to bring closure to the matter and to “eliminate risks” associated with a potential jury trial influenced by “current anti-law enforcement attitudes in society today.”

The press release shows that the city remains in full support of the police, stating, “We fully support our police and the very difficult job they have in keeping our community safe. We extend our sincere condolences to the James family on the loss of their son.”