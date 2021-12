COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card at Target.

On Nov. 28, shortly after 8 a.m., a man and woman suspect used a stolen credit card at Target, police say.

The duo was seen leaving the area in a red Jeep Patriot.



Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

If the suspects or vehicle looks familiar, contact Detective Griffith with the Cottonwood Heights Police at 801-944-7013.