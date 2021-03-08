Cottonwood Heights police pay tribute to K9 Storm

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Cottonwood Heights paid tribute to Police Service Dog Storm “Scooby”.

K9 Storm (Scooby) lived from January 7, 2007 to March 5, 2021.

Police say Storm was their first Cottonwood Heights Police Department K9 and was nicknamed “Scooby” by all that knew him.

Storm is said to have had a long and successful seven-year working career. Storm helped in hundreds of drug cases and hundreds of thousands of dollars seized, officials said.

Police added that Storm was well known throughout the County for his success and abilities not only assisting CHPD but almost every agency in the area on a regular basis.

Because of Storm’s “amazing tracking ability”, dozens of suspects were found that police say would otherwise never have been found, identified, or apprehended after fleeing from crimes.

Storm was reportedly intense while working, but incredibly friendly with his family, friends, and other dogs.

Storm loved to go to work, French Fries, riding in his truck, searching for drugs, people, and flying in helicopters, according to officials.

Police added that Storm was always excited anytime he heard a helicopter “thinking it would land so he could go on another ride.”

“Storm will be missed,” says Cottonwood Heights Police.