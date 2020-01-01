Cottonwood Heights police asking for the public’s help identifying porch pirate

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a porch pirate.
Officials say a white truck was seen taking packages from porches in the Nantucket and Portsmouth area of Cottonwood Heights.
The truck had a license plate with UT 529PJR and is likely a stolen 2016 Ford F150, police say.
Officials say the suspect/driver is a heavy set male wearing a red hoodie.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call their tip line at 801-743-7000.
