COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 20-year-old Kaiden Orie Graham, faces a felony charge of cruelty to animals after police found multiple abused dogs in his residence.

On May 17, 2022, an officer with the Cottonwood Heights Police Dept. was called out to an animal cruelty call.

The officer states that upon arrival, they found two dogs in a back room of the apartment “without food and water for an undetermined amount of time.”

The officer says that based off their experience, it was clear that one of the dogs, a five-month-old Shiba Inu puppy, was experiencing neurologic issues. The puppy was allegedly “circling in one direction” and “falling over repeatedly.”

According to the statement, when the officer picked the puppy up, its head was “bobbing back and forth, unable to keep it steady.” Additionally, the officer says the puppy appeared blind, and that one of the ears was cauliflowered.

The probable cause affidavit states that due to the condition of the puppy, the lack of care for the animals and the owner being on vacation with a week time frame of being out of town, the dogs were pulled from the home for animal cruelty.

After calling most of the veterinary clinics in Salt Lake County, the officer learned that over the course of a year, many animals have been injured or died of injuries after being in Graham’s care.

The 5-month-old puppy underwent care that included a CT and MRI scan, and it was found that it had several broken ribs, some in stages of healing and some newer, as well as a broken jaw, spinal injuries and severe head trauma.

Graham reportedly admitted to hitting the five-month-old puppy one to two times a week. He allegedly also implied that this is why the puppy had a broken jaw.

A person who knew Graham reportedly also admitted to knowing about the abuse but would “turn away when he was hitting them.”

The suspect faces a third-degree felony charge of Cruelty to Animals Intentionally/Knowingly.