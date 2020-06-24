RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Riverton residents might have a Costco in near them in coming years.

Costco Wholesale submitted a formal commercial site plan application for a proposed location at the northeast corner of 13200 South and Mountain View Corridor–north of Mountain View Village.

The Costco warehouse is proposed to be approximately 160,000 square feet in size and will include a gas station.

Courtesy: Riverton City

“This development will benefit the citizens of Riverton for years into the future, not just for the great products and services Costco provides, but due to the sales tax revenue that will be generated,­” Mayor Trent Staggs said.

The next step in the process will be a formal review and approval of the site plan application by the Riverton City Planning Commission.

Construction timing has not yet been released.

