Coronavirus: Utah Red Cross faces blood shortage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a “serious blood supply shortage” according to the Utah Red Cross. Canceled blood drives and fears about donating have led to the shrinkage of the life-saving blood supply.

“Blood is urgently needed right now,” said Rich Woodruff, Communications Director, Utah Red Cross. “As the supply shrinks, the demand is still there. Every two seconds somebody needs blood.”

The communications director said there are also misconceptions about donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak.

“One of the big misconceptions about donating blood is that the virus could be transmitted through transfusion This is there’s no evidence or data to support that. It’s completely safe. The other precautions we’re taking with regard to screening is with anybody that comes into a blood drive, not only our staff but people that want to donate blood, we do a quick analysis of their health.”

Woodruff told ABC4 News that social distancing is important and officials have taken that into account.

“We’re hyper-vigilant. We have measures in place above and beyond our normal measures that make it a safe experience.”

The Utah Red Cross is calling on all “healthy individuals” to donate and “help patients counting on lifesaving blood.”

