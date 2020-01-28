Coronavirus spreading quickly, Utah health officials say they’re prepared

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chinese officials are racing to contain a deadly new strain of virus that’s infected thousands of its citizens as well as others throughout the world – including the United States.

Utah’s local health officials said the virus hasn’t made it to the Beehive State, and if it does, they’re ready.

While the novel coronavirus is spreading quickly, Rebecca Ward, with the Utah Department of Health, said there’s no need for Utahns to worry at this time.

UDH is working closely with the Center for Disease Control in an effort to better understand the virus – that the CDC said is causing the outbreak.

“We are monitoring this. We have set up our incident command,” Ward said. “It is a very serious matter to us. And as soon as we have information and we know more, we are getting that information out to our public and public health partners.”

As of January 27, the CDC reports coronavirus cases were confirmed in 16 locations globally: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, The Republic of Korea, the United States and Vietnam.

The CDC confirmed five Americans recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and are now infected.

A fever, cough or shortness of breath are common symptoms of the virus, according to the CDC.

Ward said there are ways to lower your chance of contracting it by washing your hands and avoiding those that are sick – especially if they recently returned from Wuhan, China, or have been with someone who has.

“That’s really important cause it’s respiratory spread,” Ward said.

Ward said as of Monday, there’s no reported cases in Utah, but if you think you may have the virus, to talk to your healthcare provider.

“Right now, there is no specific anti-viral treatment for this particular virus. So be cautious to where you travel and who you’re around,” Ward said.

ABC4 News reached out to officials at the Salt Lake City International Airport, the Salt Lake County Health Department and Intermountain Healthcare and said they too, are working with the Utah Department of Health and are prepared if the virus spreads to Utah.

What others are clicking on: