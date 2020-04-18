Coronavirus in Utah: Navajo Nation order requires residents to wear masks in public

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4 News)- Navajo Nation issued a public health emergency order requiring people to wear protective masks in public.

Navajo Nation has already ordered a mandatory curfew for residents, and, according to a press release to ABC4 News, the Navajo Nation President said they would consider even more aggressive measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 85 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of confirmed positive cases to 1,127, including 44 deaths, as of Friday.

Navajo Nation spans parts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, and San Juan County in Utah was one of the counties in the Navajo Nation with confirmed cases.

According to the release, there were positive cases in Navajo Nation in the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 316

Apache County, AZ: 168

Coconino County, AZ: 203

McKinley County, NM: 235

San Juan County, NM: 153

Cibola County, NM: 13

San Juan County, UT: 14

Socorro County, NM: 13

Sandoval County, NM: 12

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez encouraged all residents to either purchase or make masks to comply with the order.

The release quoted President Nez, saying, “Some may not like it, but with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing, we have to be proactive in addressing the pandemic.”

Navajo Nation already ordered a mandatory curfew for residents.

The 57-hour weekend curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5 a.m. (MDT).

ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen reported that before the curfew went into effect, volunteer groups were scrambling to get food and supplies to Navajo Nation residents in need.

According to the release, the Navajo Police Department will enforce the weekend curfew with road checkpoints.

Police will also issue citations to residents who violate the curfew, which could earn violators a fine of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.

The Navajo Nation release said the Police Department issued approximately 119 curfew violation citations just a last weekend.

President Nez also stated that Navajo Nation would consider even more aggressive requirements.

President Nez said, in part, “Some individuals think we’re using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation and I’m going to do everything I can to help save lives. We are on a mission to flatten the curve.”