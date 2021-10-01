Coppertone recalling sunscreen products due to benzene exposure

(ABC4) – Coppertone is recalling five aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of benzene.

The recall specifically affects the Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray, Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray, and Travel-Size Coppertone® Sport Spray SPF 50 (1.6OZ).

The twelve lots of Coppertone spray products that are impacted by the recall include:

The affected products were manufactured between January 10, 2021, and June 15, 2021.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen and continued exposure can lead to an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and other life-threatening blood disorders.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coppertone says daily exposure to the benzene levels found in Coppertone sunscreens are “not expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies,” according to Coppertone officials.

The sunscreen company is voluntarily recalling the products at this time and says they have not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

This announcement follows a recent recall by Johnson & Johnson back in July for sunscreen products also found with low levels of benzene.

Customers with questions and concerns can contact 1-888-921-1537 or visit www.sunscreenrecall2021.com for more information or to request a product refund.