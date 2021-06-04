Cooling centers open in Salt Lake County among triple digit heat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Friday’s scorching triple-digit heat, cooling centers are opening up to give some comfort to Utah’s elderly and most valuable.

It only took 364 days to return to the 100-degree heat in the Salt Lake Valley.

“Now that it is summertime and the temperatures are starting to get hotter, we are reopening all of the Salt Lake County cool zones,” says Afton January with the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services.

Rivers Bend Senior Center Cooling Center

The cool zones are located at the Salt Lake County senior centers, Salt Lake County parks and recreation facilities, and inside the Salt Lake County library system.

Last year, roughly 14,000 people used the senior centers across the valley to escape the heat.

January adds, “This weekend we have a summer heat advisory. We are looking at temperatures upwards of 100 degrees, and this is the time to check in on your friends and neighbors, particularly elderly folks.”

Officials say that is especially true if your loved ones don’t have air conditioning.

“So a lot of the time, folks want to save money and they don’t want to turn the air conditioning on until it gets to be July,” she says.

Holladay Lions Recreation Center

First responders say signs of heat exhaustion include difficulty breathing, fatigue, finding yourself confused, and having a headache. Doctors say if you find yourself suffering from one of these symptoms to find a cool place and hydrate.

And, with all the heat coming our way here in Utah, it’s even more important to remember to stay hydrated.