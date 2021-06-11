Cooler start to Friday, temps will warm up across Utah to near-average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happ Friday! We started off with some chilly temps with overnight lows in the 30, 40s, and 50s, depending on elevation.

We will warm things up for our end of the workweek with temperatures climbing closer to normal for this time of year.

The average high in Salt Lake City this time of year is 82 and we will hover right around there for our daytime high. Today is the pick day of the week, as cooler temperatures in the wake of our dry cold front are expected, and winds relax statewide.

With calmer wind conditions, fire danger declines a bit, and after several wildfire starts, today will be a nice and much-needed break. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Crunch those snumbers since the start of June & wow, talk about extreme heat.

More to come…@abc4utah #utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/pnWiBgyFHU — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 11, 2021

A range of low to mid-80s is on deck for the central and northeastern portion of the state, with low 90s showing up in places like Moab and the Four Corners. The hot spot will be St. George, after a day in the 80s, the mid to upper 90s return with sunny skies.

Our weather warnings expire for our Friday, and the heat comes back full throttle by the weekend. Daytime highs will jump back above average with a monster heatwave on deck for next week.

Enjoy today because a ridge of high pressure strengthens next week and heat records will fall yet again!

Stay up to date with our latest pinpoint weather forecast on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.