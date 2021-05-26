Cooler in northern Utah Wednesday, elevated fire risks continue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! Some slightly cooler conditions expected in Northern and Central Utah today, with daytime highs staying in the low 70s for Salt Lake City.

A weak cold front is moving through the state, so we will warm to slightly below average temperatures through half of the state. You expect a decent amount of cloud cover with the sun peeking through at times, so you may want to grab a light sweater for the morning hours if you are going to be out and about.

The average high for Salt Lake City this time of year is 76, but the Wasatch Front will see temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Warmer conditions will be found in places like the Uinta Basin, Moab, and the Southeastern corner of the state with a range of 80s. St. George will be close to their average of 89, but climb slightly above it with 90 expected.

If you live in Southern or Eastern Utah, you already know that the Southwest winds picked up yesterday, and as this weak cold front keeps on moving, winds will once again be blustery in that part of Utah. These winds won’t be as extreme as last week, but gusts up to 35 mph for parts of Garfield, Kane, and Grand Counties are likely.

These winds contribute to an elevated fire risk, so a “Red Flag Warning” holds until 10 pm tonight for the counties mentioned above. The front does have the potential to trigger some afternoon storms in Eastern Utah, and these storms could contain gusty winds, brief but moderate rain, thunder, and lightning. As always, stay weather aware!

