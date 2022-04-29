TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A convicted bank robber is facing federal charges in Utah after he robbed several Salt Lake County banks as well as a Walgreens, two Smith’s Grocery Stores, and one Target.

Thomas Riessen, 40, is facing six charges of interference with commerce by robbery, five charges of credit union robbery, and two charges of bank robbery.

Court records show that Riessen’s crime spree lasted for almost two months, beginning in January and coming to an end in February when he led Taylorsville police on a high-speed chase resulting in his arrest.

The two bank robbery charges Riessen faces:

On January 13, Riessen robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 995 East Fort Union Blvd in Midvale.

On February 4, Riessen robbed a Zions Bank at 701 East 400 South in Salt Lake City

The six charges of interference with commerce by robbery Riessen also faces:

On January 16, Riessen robbed a Smiths Grocery Store at 4065 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City, brandishing a knife during the robbery.

On January 16, Riessen robbed the Holiday Oil convenience store at 2121 N. Thanksgiving Drive in Lehi, brandishing a knife during the robbery.

On February 7, Riessen robbed a Walgreens at 4668 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, brandishing a knife during the robbery.

On February 10, Riessen robbed another Smith’s Grocery Store at 980 Fort Union Blvd in Midvale, brandishing a knife during the robbery.

On February 25, Riessen robbed a Target at 5800 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, brandishing a knife again.

On February 27, Riessen robbed a third Smith’s Grocery Store, this time in Herriman, brandishing a knife during the robbery.

The other five charges of credit union robbery Riessan faces are:

On January 18, Riessen robbed the Cyprus Credit Union at 3578 W. 4700 S in West Valley City.

On January 31, Riessen robbed the Security Services Federal Credit Union at 2655 W. 4700 S in Taylorsville.

On February 4, Riessen robbed the Mountain America Credit Union at 6761 S Redwood Road in West Jordan.

On February 9, Riessen robbed another Mountain America Credit Union at 1298 E. Murray Holliday Rd in Millcreek.

On February 24, Riessen robbed a third Mountain America Credit Union at 2070 E. 2100 S in Salt Lake City.

Riessen took police on a lengthy pursuit on Feb. 27 after law enforcement spotted a red Ford pickup truck that had been noted as a suspect vehicle in several armed robbery cases throughout the previous 48 hours.

Riessen is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshall Service.