Controversial ‘Utah Business Revival’ to hold 4th of July events

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, which wants Utah’s economy to be re-opened, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah will aim to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan unveiled Friday, April 17, 2020, by Gov. Gary Herbert to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Business Revival, the same group who wanted to host the controversial Collin Raye concert in Kaysville, is planning to hold two Independence Day celebrations. The group says they are holding these gatherings to ‘maintain our rights to assemble, as proclaimed by our forefathers specifically for such a time as this’.

UBR plans to host a business ‘parade’, water party and other outdoor activities. The group is encouraging participants to purchase food from local food establishments to bring to the event that is scheduled to take place in Kaysville.

UBR says that those businesses who wish to participate in the 4th of July parade event to bring signs, pass out treats or brochures, or to present their businesses in whatever way they choose to.

Later in the day, the group will then head to Orem to watch a fireworks show together.