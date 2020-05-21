FRANKLIN, TN – AUGUST 07: Collin Raye performs during the concert to benefit the Buddy Care Foundation at Franklin Theatre on August 7, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

GRANTVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A concert during a pandemic.

Collin Raye’s planned performance sponsored by Utah Business Revival is certainly getting attention–both positive and negative.

Event creators say the concert (also being called a protest) is a way of supporting all small business owners as Utah reopens.

They say small business owners will have booths around the venue to “give them a safe, outdoor opportunity to provide for their families and pay for their mortgages.”

Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt approved and endorsed the concert which she expects to draw 600 to 800 people in defiance of the state guideline to limit gatherings to 50 people or less. Since then, public health officials and Kaysville City Council Members have stepped in to stop the concert, planned on May 30 at Barnes Park, from happening.

The city council said in a press release the power to the park will be cut and the city’s police department and prosecutors will ” pursue any and all civil and criminal remedies to those responsible for this unpermitted event including anyone contracting COVID-19, any additional injuries to attendees, or damage to the park. As well as locking parking lot gates and run sprinklers to keep people away.

In response, Utah Business Revival announced Thursday they will be moving the event to the Studio Ranch Amphitheater in Grantville but the Tooele County Health Department says—not so fast.

“Today we became aware that the Utah Business Revival announced they would be moving their Collin Raye concert to the Studio Ranch Amphitheater located in Tooele County. This event has not been approved by Tooele County or the Tooele County Health Department. According to state code R392-400 all mass gatherings over 1000 people must receive a permit by the health department where the event will be located. No permit application has been received by Tooele County Health Department to review. This review covers mass gathering event strategies for restrooms, traffic, safety, and other concerns.” Tooele County Health Dept.

At the bottom of their release for the event it says “Please be respectful to those who social distance at 7 feet. Feel free to wear PPE.”

The county health department says “at an event like this it is nearly impossible to main social distancing.”

“Our greatest concern is for the health and safety of our citizens…Residents must take personal responsibility to take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect health and safety. Utah and Tooele County are doing a great job flattening the COVID-19 curve and we do not want to see a spike in COVID-19 cases come from an unapproved event like this. We want to promote community unity and at the same time protect the health and wellbeing of our citizens.” Tooele County Health Dept.

Health officials said charges against property owners can be filed if an event is held without a permit.

UBR has not released a response to the county heath department.

As of Thursday, May 21st there are 104 cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County, zero deaths, and six hospitalizations.

“If we can all stand in line waiting for toilet paper, we can certainly all shop safely in an open air market and enjoy a country music legend, Collin Raye,” Eric Moutsous of the the group Utah Business Revival is quoted in a UBR release saying.

