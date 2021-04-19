Controlled burn planned at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Noticing smoke near the Ogden City Airport? Don’t be alarmed – it’s most likely a controlled burn.

Ogden City Fire crews will be conducting a controlled burn of overgrown weeds and sagebrush on airport property as a spring cleanup effort at the airport.

The burn will take place throughout the day on Monday, April 19.

“During this routine cleaning, visible amounts of smoke will result as plant matter will be burned in the process,” Ogden City Fire explains.

If weather and the clearing index require, crews will delay the burn. According to Ogden City Fire, the clearing index ensures smoke elevates properly so it does not become a nuisance for those living in the area.

In a state that seens numerous wildfires throughout a year, Utah often has controlled burns, or prescribed fires, to help prevent the starting and spreading of wildfires.

Prescribed fires serve two purposes: to increase the overall health of a forest and to protect communities from large wildfires. This is done by destroying ‘fuel’ in the form of vegetation that wildfires can feed on, according to information from the Department.

