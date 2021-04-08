Controlled burn in Cache County ‘producing a lot of smoke’

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re seeing smoke in Cache County, don’t be alarmed – a controlled burn is taking place in Providence Canyon.

The controlled burn, being conducted by the Forest Service, is producing a lot of smoke in Cache County Thursday.

“The Forest Service has this burn under control and we ask that you do not call dispatch to report or to ask questions about this,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office says. “Thank you for your concern!”

Utah remains under severe drought conditions, which are contributing to wildfire in the southern portion of the state.

As of Thursday morning, firefighters have reached 40% containment of the Choke Cherry Fire in Iron County. Investigators determined the blaze is caused by a legally permitted burn that was not properly extinguished.

Wind reignited the fire, which then quickly spread to the drought-stressed vegetation nearby.

Crews recently got a Tooele County fire – the Little Pass Fire – 100 contained. Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused.