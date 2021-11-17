SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A construction worker has died in an industrial-related incident at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City Police say they were called shortly before 8:40 a.m. about an injured construction worker. When first responders arrived, the construction worker was pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident is now under investigation. Salt Lake City Police detectives are working with the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Identifying factors about the construction worker, like their name, age, and employer, is not being released at this time.

The Salt Lake City International Airport released the following statement:

The Salt Lake City Department of Airports can confirm that an accident has occurred as part of the construction program. The site of the incident is in an isolated part of the airport campus and the site is secure. The airport will release more details as available and appropriate.

According to the airport, the incident happened in a non-public area and is not impacting operations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

