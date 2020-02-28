Construction underway for netting extension at Smith’s Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Construction to extend the protective netting at Smith’s Ballpark has begun.

“Fan experience at Smith’s Ballpark is always a top priority and that includes fan safety,” said Bees President Marc Amicone. “We are grateful for our partnership with Salt Lake City that allows us to make upgrades to the ballpark that will ensure a safe environment while enjoying our national pastime.”

The net extension will cover nearly to each foul pole down the right and left field lines and will be the same netting currently stretching from the end of each dugout, allowing for 95% spectator visibility.

Additionally, officials said the net will retract in sections 6 and 7 on the first base side and 19 and 20 on the third-base side prior to games to preserve fan and player interactions.

The net extension is scheduled to finish in early March and will be in place for the first baseball game of the year on March 17.

Bees season tickets are available by calling 801-325-BEES (2337) with single-game tickets available online at www.slbees.com starting on March 1.

