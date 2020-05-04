Construction to take place on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation will begin to resurface a one-mile portion of I-80 Monday night. The construction will take place near Wanship in Summit County.

UDOT crews will remove four inches of existing pavement in each direction of the interstate and will then replace it with new asphalt.

Drivers can expect single lane closures during the daytime and nighttime hours and should adhere to the 55 mph speed limit through the work zone.

The road work will take place day and night beginning Monday night at 10 p.m. and will go until 6 p.m. on Friday.

