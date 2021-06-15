Construction to impact Coral Pink Sand Dunes Park

KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – Plan accordingly!

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a construction project that could impact visitors in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

Workers will be resurfacing asphalt throughout the park through June 23 through June 30. During, this time, the state park will be operating at a limited day-use capacity.

During the construction, the main day-use parking lot, sand dunes observation deck, observation deck bathrooms, and the old campground will all be closed off to public access, according to DNR.

“We understand that this project may impact some visitor’s recreation plans,” Park Manager Josh Hansen said. “We do our best to balance improving our park amenities while ensuring visitors retain access as much as possible. Our staff take pride in offering a high-quality recreation area that is maintained to meet our standards. Thank you all for your understanding and patience during this process,” Hansen added.”

Due to limited parking capacity, park visitors are encouraged to check parking capacity by clicking here.