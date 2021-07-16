Construction to close traffic at SLC intersection for remainder of the summer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Traffic headed back into the downtown area near 1300 S. and 300 W. will have to plan ahead or find another route for the time being.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

City officials provided an update on construction at the busy intersection, near the freeway exit and onramp on 1300 S., that eastbound traffic would be closed through August.

On Monday, construction crews will begin underground utility work, shutting down the traffic headed towards Smith’s Ballpark for the remainder of the month.

SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets is recommending that drivers take alternate routes at 500 W., West Temple, 900 S., and 1700 S. or compensate for congestion by altering travel plans. With a high-traffic Walmart on the southwest corner of that intersection, officials are also suggesting to shop earlier or later than usual to avoid the worst impact.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files