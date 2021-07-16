Construction to close traffic at SLC intersection for remainder of the summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Traffic headed back into the downtown area near 1300 S. and 300 W. will have to plan ahead or find another route for the time being.

City officials provided an update on construction at the busy intersection, near the freeway exit and onramp on 1300 S., that eastbound traffic would be closed through August.

On Monday, construction crews will begin underground utility work, shutting down the traffic headed towards Smith’s Ballpark for the remainder of the month.

Big changes are happening on the 300 West road reconstruction project this Monday. Crews are beginning underground utility work in the 1300 South intersection. Eastbound traffic through the 1300 S 300 W intersection will be closed through August pic.twitter.com/I5d39isEZA — SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets (@slcmoves) July 16, 2021

SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets is recommending that drivers take alternate routes at 500 W., West Temple, 900 S., and 1700 S. or compensate for congestion by altering travel plans. With a high-traffic Walmart on the southwest corner of that intersection, officials are also suggesting to shop earlier or later than usual to avoid the worst impact.