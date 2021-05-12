Construction to begin soon on I-80, I-215 in Salt Lake County

(ABC4) – Construction will soon begin on a major section of roadway in Salt Lake County.

The Utah Department of Transportation says construction will begin as early as Monday, May 17, on I-80 and I-215.

Crews are currently completing the preliminary work and implementing shoulder and single lane closures for the project. More traffic impacts will begin soon.

If you driver through this area, UDOT says to be aware of lane closures, mostly overnight and on the weekends. Work will occur simultaneously on I-80 and I-215, with traffic shifts and/or splits expected throughout the work zone.

Increased dust, noise, and vibration will also occur.

Overall, the project will improve I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East and I-215 between 3300 South and 4500 South. The pavement will be replaced with new concrete throughout, and a new lane will be added to eastbound I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East.

UDOT says other improvements will include:

Demolition and reconstruction of the 1300 East and 1700 East bridges over I-80

Demolition and reconstruction of the I-80 bridge over 2000 East

Widening of the I-80 bridge over 2300 East to accommodate the new eastbound lane

Improvements to existing bike and pedestrian crossings at I-80

Construction will continue through 2022.

Here is a look at the areas affected by the project, courtesy of UDOT:

There are 185 projects planned or currently underway across the state. The Utah Department of Transportation says its contractors are seeing more people walking, jogging, bicycling, or playing in these construction areas.

Officials recently reminded Utahns that construction zones are not places to play or hang out in.

“Construction areas have large trucks and heavy equipment working in close quarters, deep trenches and dropoffs, uneven ground and other hazards,” says John Gleason, UDOT spokesperson. “Staying out of our work zones keeps us all safe and helps us do our jobs as efficiently as possible.”

Officials offer these safety tips for living and working near a construction zone: