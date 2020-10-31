Construction on UVU bridge to halt rail traffic between Provo and Orem

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABc4 News) — Utah Transit Authority, UTA, is closing down service between Orem and Provo FrontRunner Stations to allow for completion of construction on the UVU Pedestrian Bridge.
According to UTA officials, there will be a bus bridge between Orem and Provo stations Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31 as well as November 6 and 7.
UTA encourages riders to use the following details to plan their trips:
Dates:
- October 30-31 (Friday after 10 a.m. and Saturday
- November 6-7 (Friday after 10 a.m. and Saturday)
Bus Bridge:
- Between Orem and Provo Stations
- UVX Rapid Transit Bus running between Orem and Provo Stations
Riders should expect 15-30 minutes of delays.
