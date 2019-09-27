Construction industry takes on cancer with the Big Dig

The construction industry is taking on cancer in a one-of-a-kind fundraising event.

It’s all apart of the American Cancer Society 2019 Construction vs. Cancer Utah Big Dig. It’s kicking off Friday, September 27, 2019 at Utah State Fairgrounds (155 N. 1000 W. Salt Lake City) at 5 p.m.

Amanda Butterfield, Director of Public Relations for Woodbury Corporation, the event’s presenting sponsor, and Debra Hoyt, Senior Philanthropy Coordinator with Dominion Energy Services, a quartz sponsor for the event, stopped by ABC4 studios to talk about the Big Dig with Surae Chinn.

The event allows for the unique opportunity for families with kids with cancer to attend. They’ll be able to see the big trucks and construction equipment, take part in construction activities for kids, and watch plenty of live entertainment.

Tickets are available at utbigdig.org.

